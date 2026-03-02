Federico Bonazzoli News: Fairly lively in Milan match

Bonazzoli recorded four shots (zero on goal), one tackle (one won) and two interceptions and drew five fouls in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against AC Milan.

Bonazzoli was slippery and a big part of the offense and just missed the mark on a pair of efforts. He hasn't found the target in 13 rounds despite his consistent playing time and generally sound volume. He has taken at least one shot in three games in a row, totaling 10 attempts (one on target) and posting four tackles (two won) and four interceptions in that stretch. He'll have to start producing to fend off Milan Djuric.