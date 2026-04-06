Federico Bonazzoli News: Nets in loss

Bonazzoli scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Bologna.

Bonazzoli scored once during Sunday's loss, making the most of his two shots on goal. The forward is an excellent offensive threat, and made the most of even a tough clash with Bologna. Bonazzoli will need to make the most of his chances to continue to score with what will be limited chances.