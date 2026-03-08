Federico Bonazzoli News: Scores in Lecce contest

Bonazzoli scored one goal to go with three shots (two on target), one tackle (one won) and five crosses (two accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Lecce.

Bonazzoli came alive in the second half like most of the Cremonese squad and found the target with a relatively easy finish from inside the box after combining with Milan Djuric. It's his sixth goal in the season, but he hadn't netted one since early December. He has fired at least one shot in the last four games, amassing 13 attempts (three on target) and adding five crosses (two accurate) and five tackles (three won) through that stretch.