Federico Bonazzoli News: Strikes in Lazio clash

Bonazzoli scored one goal to go with three shots (three on target), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 loss against Lazio.

Bonazzoli opened the scoring with a shot from outside the box that was misread by the opposing goalie. He improved to eight goals in the season. He has fired at least one shot in 11 consecutive rounds, amassing 33 attempts (14 on target), scoring three goals and adding four key passes and 18 crosses (five accurate) during that stretch. Furthermore, this marked his third straight game with one or more tackles, for a total of five (three won).