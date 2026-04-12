Federico Bonazzoli headshot

Federico Bonazzoli News: Tries two shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Bonazzoli had two shots (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Cagliari.

Bonazzoli would see two shots Saturday but did little with the two chances, as neither hit the target. This comes after a goal last match, still with two in the past five games. He then remains at seven goals and one assist this season in 19 appearances (25 starts).

Federico Bonazzoli
Cremonese
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