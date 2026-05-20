Federico Bonazzoli News: Works hard in Udinese contest

Bonazzoli won three of three tackles and registered one shot (one on goal), two interceptions and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Udinese.

Bonazzoli tracked back a lot, as Cremonese jumped to an early lead and mostly tried to defend it afterward, matching his season high in tackles. He has taken at least one shot in 13 consecutive rounds, amassing 36 attempts (17 on target), scoring four goals and adding four key passes, 19 crosses (five accurate) and 16 tackles (11 won) during that stretch.