Federico Ceccherini Injury: Option for Roma contest

Ceccherini (undisclosed) "has resumed training fully and will be back available Sunday," coach Davide Nicola announced.

Ceccherini will return from a one-game absence and will provide depth in the back, as Cremonese are in better shape relative to his recent starts. He has posted at least one clearance in all his eight seasonal appearances, amassing 23. He has recorded five shots (two on target), two tackles (zero won) and four interceptions in his last five displays, with no clean sheets.