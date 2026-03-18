Federico Ceccherini News: Assists on lone chance

Ceccherini assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 4-1 defeat versus Fiorentina.

Ceccherini created a single chance during Monday's loss, and earned an assist on that one chance. The defender did well in his limited chance to get forward, though he's not a constant goalscoring threat. In tough matches this isn't likely to be a pattern going forward for Ceccherini.