Federico Chiesa headshot

Federico Chiesa Injury: Misses UCL trip through illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 12:15pm

Chiesa is not included in the squad for the Champions League first leg against Galatasaray, as he "was also not in the session, he felt unwell last night, so that's why he wasn't training with us today and not travelling with us." according to manager Arne Slot.

Chiesa did not train Monday due to the illness and will not be in the squad for the Champions League first leg against Galatasaray. The forward has mostly served in a substitute role this season, logging just 24 minutes across the last four matches in all competitions, so his absence should not significantly impact the team, with Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah featuring on the wings.

Federico Chiesa
Liverpool
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Federico Chiesa
