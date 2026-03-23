Federico Chiesa Injury: Not fit to play with Italy

Chiesa (muscular) is not fit to feature for Italy, according to the FIGC.

Chiesa was pulled from Italy's national squad after medical tests upon his arrival revealed muscular issues that left him unfit to play. The winger will now head back to England and look to get healthy over the next few weeks in hopes of being available for the Reds after the international break. That said, Chiesa has mostly been used as a bench piece this season under coach Arne Slot, so his absence is not expected to impact the starting XI.