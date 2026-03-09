Federico Chiesa headshot

Federico Chiesa Injury: Out for UCL clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Chiesa (undisclosed) is not included in the squad for the Champions League first leg against Galatasaray, the club announced.

Chiesa did not train Monday for undisclosed reasons and will not be in the squad for the Champions League first leg against Galatasaray. The forward has mostly served in a substitute role this season, logging just 24 minutes across the last four matches in all competitions, so his absence should not significantly impact the team.

Federico Chiesa
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Federico Chiesa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Federico Chiesa See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League GW18
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League GW18
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
77 days ago
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW16
SOC
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW16
Author Image
Luke Atzert
87 days ago