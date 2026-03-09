Federico Chiesa Injury: Out for UCL clash
Chiesa (undisclosed) is not included in the squad for the Champions League first leg against Galatasaray, the club announced.
Chiesa did not train Monday for undisclosed reasons and will not be in the squad for the Champions League first leg against Galatasaray. The forward has mostly served in a substitute role this season, logging just 24 minutes across the last four matches in all competitions, so his absence should not significantly impact the team.
