Federico Chiesa Injury: Should be available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Chiesa (illness) is expected to train Friday and should be an option for Sunday's clash against Tottenham, according to coach Arne Slot. "I expect he feels better now, and he will train with us today."

Chiesa missed the last match due to illness but is expected back in team training Friday as he feels better and should be available for Sunday's clash against Spurs. The Italian winger has mostly been limited to a bench role this season under coach Arne Slot. His return is unlikely to shake up the starting XI since Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz and Mohamed Salah remain the preferred options on the wings.

