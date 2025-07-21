Federico Chiesa News: Left out of preseason squad

Chiesa will not comepete in the club's preseason tour, according to his club.

Chiesa's tenure at Liverpool has taken yet another setback heading into the club's preseason tour after he was left off the squad for the competition. This is a tough blow for the attacker, as he looks likely to see a sale and move on from the club this offseason. This comes after he only started in one of his six appearances in the 2024/25 season, ultimately not having a role in his short time with the team