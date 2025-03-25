Federico Dimarco Injury: Returning in Udinese game

Dimarco (thigh) has recovered from his injury during the break and went into full training Tuesday, Sky Italy reported.

Dimarco will be back after missing four matches, where Carlos Augusto filled in for the most part. It remains to be seen whether he'll make the XI right away or if the coach will play it safe. He has scored once in his last six showings, adding 13 shots (six on target), eight key passes, and 27 crosses (nine accurate).