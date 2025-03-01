Federico Dimarco Injury: Scores and subs off versus Napoli

Dimarco scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and two corners in 51 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Napoli before exiting due to a flexor contracture, Sky Italy reported.

Dimarco broke the deadlock with an outstanding free kick in the top corner but left early in the second half due to a muscular problem. He'll have to be assessed ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Feyenoord. The coach fielded Benjamin Pavard along with Yann Aurel Bisseck and moved Denzel Dumfries to the left flank since his usual deputies are currently hurt.