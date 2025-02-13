Federico Dimarco Injury: Slated to return against Juventus
Dimarco (illness) resumed practicing regularly Wednesday, Sky Italy relayed.
Dimarco was shelved in the past game due to the flu but has been able to shake it off and will likely return to the starting lineup over Carlos Augusto on Sunday. He has totaled nine shots (four on target), nine chances created, 19 crosses (eight accurate) and seven corners in his last five displays.
