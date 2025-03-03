Federico Dimarco Injury: Will spend time on the shelf

Dimarco has been diagnosed with a right thigh strain, Inter announced.

Dimarco is currently expected to be out for three weeks and could return versus Atalanta or more likely after the March international break, Sky Italy reported. Inter will either change the scheme, as his deputies Matteo Darmian (thigh), Carlos Augusto (calf) and Nicola Zalewski (calf) are missing too, or adapt some men to new positions.