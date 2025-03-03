Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Federico Dimarco headshot

Federico Dimarco Injury: Will spend time on the shelf

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Dimarco has been diagnosed with a right thigh strain, Inter announced.

Dimarco is currently expected to be out for three weeks and could return versus Atalanta or more likely after the March international break, Sky Italy reported. Inter will either change the scheme, as his deputies Matteo Darmian (thigh), Carlos Augusto (calf) and Nicola Zalewski (calf) are missing too, or adapt some men to new positions.

Federico Dimarco
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now