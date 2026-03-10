Federico Dimarco headshot

Federico Dimarco News: 16 crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Dimarco generated three shots (zero on goal), 16 crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus AC Milan.

Dimarco attempted a team-highs Sunday with 16 crosses (two accurate) and six corners but was unable to create a chance in Inter Milan's 1-0 defeat at the hands of rivals AC Milan. Across his last five appearances (five starts) in all competitions, the veteran wide-playmaker has attempted 81 crosses (27 accurate) and 39 corners while scoring once and assisting twice. Through 26 Serie A appearances (22 starts), Dimarco has already notched new career-high marks with six goals and 13 assists.

Federico Dimarco
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Federico Dimarco See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Federico Dimarco See More
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction
SOC
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
50 days ago
PSG vs. Inter Milan: UEFA Champions League Final Bets, Picks & Odds
SOC
PSG vs. Inter Milan: UEFA Champions League Final Bets, Picks & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
284 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
309 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
314 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
336 days ago