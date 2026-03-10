Federico Dimarco News: 16 crosses in loss
Dimarco generated three shots (zero on goal), 16 crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus AC Milan.
Dimarco attempted a team-highs Sunday with 16 crosses (two accurate) and six corners but was unable to create a chance in Inter Milan's 1-0 defeat at the hands of rivals AC Milan. Across his last five appearances (five starts) in all competitions, the veteran wide-playmaker has attempted 81 crosses (27 accurate) and 39 corners while scoring once and assisting twice. Through 26 Serie A appearances (22 starts), Dimarco has already notched new career-high marks with six goals and 13 assists.
