Dimarco delivered a quality corner that allowed Lautaro Martinez to score with a header. He has continued to excel this season and now has two goals and three assists across his last three matches in all competitions. In Serie A, his five goals and eight assists in 21 appearances have been key to Inter Milan's success, as he consistently contributes to the attack from the left midfield role. His 36 shots and 59 chances created highlight the attacking upside he continues to bring. Dimarco will next face Sassuolo, a mid-table side, making it another good opportunity for him to stay productive.