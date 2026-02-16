Federico Dimarco headshot

Federico Dimarco News: Assists from cross

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Dimarco assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), 14 crosses (five accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Juventus.

Dimarco's whipped-in cross assisted the second Inter Milan goal in their 3-2 home win over Juventus. The wingback led the attacking effort with 14 cross attempts (five accurate) and created four chances. Across his last five appearances (four starts) in all competitions, Dimarco has created 19 chances from 48 crosses (18 accurate) and 21 corners while scoring twice and supplying seven assists.

Federico Dimarco
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Federico Dimarco See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Federico Dimarco See More
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction
SOC
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
28 days ago
PSG vs. Inter Milan: UEFA Champions League Final Bets, Picks & Odds
SOC
PSG vs. Inter Milan: UEFA Champions League Final Bets, Picks & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
262 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
287 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
292 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
314 days ago