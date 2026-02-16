Federico Dimarco News: Assists from cross

Dimarco assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), 14 crosses (five accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Juventus.

Dimarco's whipped-in cross assisted the second Inter Milan goal in their 3-2 home win over Juventus. The wingback led the attacking effort with 14 cross attempts (five accurate) and created four chances. Across his last five appearances (four starts) in all competitions, Dimarco has created 19 chances from 48 crosses (18 accurate) and 21 corners while scoring twice and supplying seven assists.