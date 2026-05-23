Federico Dimarco News: Buries free kick against Bologna

Dimarco scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target), four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Bologna.

Dimarco capped off a splendid season in style by putting a majestic free kick in the top corner, scoring his eighth goal, while he dished out 16 assists. He created at least one key pass in his last five displays, totaling 13. He has sent in two or more crosses in every appearance, averaging 8.3 (2.6 accurate) per contest.