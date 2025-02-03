Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Federico Dimarco headshot

Federico Dimarco News: Decent in derby with Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Dimarco recorded two shots (two on goal), four crosses (two accurate), one key pass and three corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against AC Milan.

Dimarco had a ho-hum display relative to his standards but still filled the stat sheet offensively. He has assisted once and added 11 shots (four on target), nine key passes, 19 crosses (eight accurate) and eight corners in his last five showings.

Federico Dimarco
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now