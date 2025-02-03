Federico Dimarco News: Decent in derby with Milan

Dimarco recorded two shots (two on goal), four crosses (two accurate), one key pass and three corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against AC Milan.

Dimarco had a ho-hum display relative to his standards but still filled the stat sheet offensively. He has assisted once and added 11 shots (four on target), nine key passes, 19 crosses (eight accurate) and eight corners in his last five showings.