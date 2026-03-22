Federico Dimarco headshot

Federico Dimarco News: Decent in service

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Dimarco generated one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Fiorentina. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 42nd minute.

Although Dimarco had eight crosses, only three were deemed accurate in the draw. If the midfielder was slightly more on point, it's possible Inter come away with the win here. Dimarco will need to improve his efficiency against a stiff Roma defense which has only conceded 23 goals in league play.

Federico Dimarco
Inter Milan
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