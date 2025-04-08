Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Federico Dimarco headshot

Federico Dimarco News: Finds bench spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Dimarco (undisclosed) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Bayern Munich.

Dimarco is with the team despite his health concerns, with the defender seeing a spot on the bench. This does at least force him out of the starting role he held their past two contests, with Carlos Augusto seeing the start instead. He will likely look to test his legs and see the start next contest.

Federico Dimarco
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now