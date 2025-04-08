Federico Dimarco News: Finds bench spot
Dimarco (undisclosed) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Bayern Munich.
Dimarco is with the team despite his health concerns, with the defender seeing a spot on the bench. This does at least force him out of the starting role he held their past two contests, with Carlos Augusto seeing the start instead. He will likely look to test his legs and see the start next contest.
