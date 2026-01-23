Dimarco was supposed to get a breather but was inserted before the end of the first half as Inter fell into a two-goal hole and participated in three goals, teeing up Lautaro Martinez with a surgical cross and Ange-Yoan Bonny with a through ball and hitting the net on his own with a bouncing volley that kissed both posts before going in. He's up to five goals and seven assists in Serie A play. He matches his season high in key passes in this one and has logged multiple ones in the last three tilts, totaling 10 and adding nine shots (seven on target), 29 crosses (13 accurate) and 13 corners in that stretch.