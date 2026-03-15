Federico Dimarco News: Misfires in Atalanta bout

Dimarco registered four shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner and won one tackle in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atalanta.

Dimarco had a few good opportunities to do damage, but didn't have great touch in the final third and uncorked a lot fewer crosses than in his previous five appearances, where he had smashed the double-digit threshold. He has taken one or more shots in 15 displays in a row, amassing 45 (17 accurate), scoring five times and notching eight assists and 47 key passes over that span. He's averaging 11.5 crosses in his last 12 outings (3.9 accurate).