Federico Dimarco headshot

Federico Dimarco News: Misfires in Atalanta bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Dimarco registered four shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner and won one tackle in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atalanta.

Dimarco had a few good opportunities to do damage, but didn't have great touch in the final third and uncorked a lot fewer crosses than in his previous five appearances, where he had smashed the double-digit threshold. He has taken one or more shots in 15 displays in a row, amassing 45 (17 accurate), scoring five times and notching eight assists and 47 key passes over that span. He's averaging 11.5 crosses in his last 12 outings (3.9 accurate).

Federico Dimarco
Inter Milan
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