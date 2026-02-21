Federico Dimarco headshot

Federico Dimarco News: Provides another helper against Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Dimarco assisted once to go with five shots (two on goal), 15 crosses (seven accurate) and five key passes in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Lecce.

Dimarco missed a few opportunities to score because of last-ditch interventions by the opposing goalie or defenders, but he set up a teammate for his fourth appearance in a row, picking out Manuel Akanji with a precise corner kick. He's up to 13 assists in the campaign. He logged a new season high in shots and has taken multiple ones in his last eight outings, amassing 28 attempts (11 on target). He has swung up at least five crosses in 15 displays in a row, totaling 135 deliveries (38 accurate), with four goals and nine assists over that span.

Federico Dimarco
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
