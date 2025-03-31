Federico Dimarco News: Provides two assists versus Udinese
Dimarco (thigh) assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three key passes in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Udinese.
Dimarco had a brilliant return from a four-game absence, showing no signs of rust other than not playing the entire game. He set up both Marcus Arnautovic and Davide Frattesi with surgical low-driven passes from the left flank. He's up to seven helpers in the campaign. He hadn't had one since mid-January. He has scored once and tallied nine shots (three on target), five chances created, 21 crosses (five accurate) and eight tackles (five won) in his last five outings.
