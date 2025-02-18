Federico Dimarco News: Quiet in Juventus tilt

Dimarco (illness) had two shots (one on target), two crosses (zero accurate), three tackles (two won) and two clearances in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Juventus.

Dimarco was back in the starting lineup after dealing with an illness but was held in check on the wing in the crunch match. He has totaled 10 shots (five on target), eight chances created, 14 crosses (six accurate) and six tackles (four won) in his last five displays.