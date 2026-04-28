Federico Dimarco News: Registers brace of assists
Dimarco assisted twice to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Torino.
Dimarco recorded his third game with two or more assists to bring his league tally to 17, surpassing Papu Gomez's record of 16 assists in a single campaign with still four games to go. The left wing back is having an exceptional season, also enjoying his best scoring campaign with six goals, while his side close in on the title. Across his last four games he has taken six shots and created 14 chances with 22 crosses delivered.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Federico Dimarco See More
-
Game Previews
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction99 days ago
-
Football Predictions
PSG vs. Inter Milan: UEFA Champions League Final Bets, Picks & Odds333 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6358 days ago
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30363 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8April 8, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Federico Dimarco See More