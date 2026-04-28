Federico Dimarco News: Registers brace of assists

Dimarco assisted twice to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Torino.

Dimarco recorded his third game with two or more assists to bring his league tally to 17, surpassing Papu Gomez's record of 16 assists in a single campaign with still four games to go. The left wing back is having an exceptional season, also enjoying his best scoring campaign with six goals, while his side close in on the title. Across his last four games he has taken six shots and created 14 chances with 22 crosses delivered.