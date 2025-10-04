Dimarco had his best performance of the season, leading his team in key passes and deliveries, setting new season highs, and finding the target with a robust effort from outside the box and teeing up Ange-Yoan Bonny with a through ball. He's up to two goals and three assists in the season. He has tallied three or more crosses in every game, racking up 60 (23 accurate). He has taken at least one shot in the last five fixtures, accumulating 15 (four accurate) and adding 15 key passes, 12 corners and nine tackles (seven won).