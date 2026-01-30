Dimarco scored with an excellent free kick from just outside the box, curling the ball into the right side of the goal. Beyond the goal, he was very active on the left flank at both ends of the pitch and continues to be one of Inter Milan's key players this season. He has spent much of the campaign operating as a left midfielder and has recorded five goals and seven assists in Serie A. While this marked his first goal contribution in the Champions League, he has taken 20 shots and created 11 chances in the competition, numbers that place him among the top left midfielders and highlight clear attacking upside. Inter's next Champions League fixture comes in two weeks against Bodo Glimt, which should be a favorable matchup for Dimarco to continue building momentum.