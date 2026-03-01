Federico Dimarco headshot

Federico Dimarco News: Scores in Genoa contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Dimarco scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), 13 crosses (three accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Genoa.

Dimarco put up strong numbers again, pacing his side in two stats, and broke the deadlock with a highly technical volley from an angled position, tallying his seventh goal of the season. He has logged eight or more crosses in his last six outings, accumulating 86 deliveries (33 accurate) and posting six assists and 22 shots (five on target) in that stretch. Moreover, he has created at least one chance in 10 straight appearances, totaling 39 key passes.

Federico Dimarco
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
