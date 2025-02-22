Federico Dimarco News: Sends in nine crosses in Genoa tilt

Dimarco won two of two tackles and recorded two shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Genoa.

Dimarco returned to form after a few subdued performances and paced his side in deliveries but couldn't connect with a teammate in any of them. He has posted 10 shots (five on target), seven chances crated, 22 crosses (six accurate) and seven corners in his last five showings, with no goal contributions.