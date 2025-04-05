Federico Dimarco News: Sends in seven crosses versus Parma

Dimarco generated one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Parma.

Dimarco paced his team in deliveries as he often does and was instrumental in the opening goal with a low-driven cross, but he wasn't credited with an assist because it was deflected. He has scored once, assisted twice and totaled nine shots (two on target), five chances created and 26 crosses (six accurate) in his last five outings.