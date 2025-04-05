Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Federico Dimarco headshot

Federico Dimarco News: Sends in seven crosses versus Parma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Dimarco generated one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Parma.

Dimarco paced his team in deliveries as he often does and was instrumental in the opening goal with a low-driven cross, but he wasn't credited with an assist because it was deflected. He has scored once, assisted twice and totaled nine shots (two on target), five chances created and 26 crosses (six accurate) in his last five outings.

Federico Dimarco
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now