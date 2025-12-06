Dimarco put up strong numbers as he often does and linked up with Hakan Calhanoglu ahead of his side's third goal, dishing out his second assist in the last five matches and his fifth in the campaign. He has delivered at least three crosses in every match, racking up 145 (40 accurate) in 19 appearances. He has taken one or more corner kicks in the last six fixtures, totaling 17 and adding 11 key passes and eight interceptions over that span. Instead, he didn't have a shot for the time in four bouts.