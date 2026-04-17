Federico Dimarco News: Sets up teammate versus Cagliari
Dimarco assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (four accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 3-0 win against Cagliari.
Dimarco returned to the stat sheet after five contests with a precise square ball that Marcus Thuram tucked home, registering his 14th assist in the campaign. He led his team in two offensive categories. He has posted at least one cross in every match so far, averaging 8.65 (2.8 accurate). He has accrued one or more tackles in three straight fixtures, piling up six (one won) and adding four shots (one on target), nine key passes and eight corners over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Federico Dimarco See More
-
Game Previews
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction89 days ago
-
Football Predictions
PSG vs. Inter Milan: UEFA Champions League Final Bets, Picks & Odds323 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6348 days ago
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30353 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8April 8, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Federico Dimarco See More