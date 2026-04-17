Federico Dimarco headshot

Federico Dimarco News: Sets up teammate versus Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Dimarco assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (four accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 3-0 win against Cagliari.

Dimarco returned to the stat sheet after five contests with a precise square ball that Marcus Thuram tucked home, registering his 14th assist in the campaign. He led his team in two offensive categories. He has posted at least one cross in every match so far, averaging 8.65 (2.8 accurate). He has accrued one or more tackles in three straight fixtures, piling up six (one won) and adding four shots (one on target), nine key passes and eight corners over that span.

Federico Dimarco
Inter Milan
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