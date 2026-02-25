Federico Dimarco News: Stellar volume in loss

Dimarco recorded five shots (two on goal), 23 crosses (10 accurate) and 14 corners in Tuesday's 2-1 loss against Glimt.

Dimarco may have ended up on the wrong side of Tuesday's loss, but his volume was a tremendous boon throughout the match. The defender sent in 23 crosses and 14 corners, but still couldn't put his name on the scoresheet. On the whole a day of major volume and major disappointment, as Inter were eliminated from the Champions League.