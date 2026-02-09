Dimarco assisted three goals in this match, assisting three of the first four goals. The left-wing back has had 16 goal involvements in 22 Serie A games this season. In his last four games in all competitions, he has scored twice and provided six assists. In the game, he created three chances, all three of which ended in assists. The assists came from eight crosses, including a total of six corners. The wing-back took four shots for the third league game in a row but was unable to put any on target.