Federico Gatti Injury: Off in first half of Genoa game

Gatti had one clearance and one interception in 27 minutes in Sunday's match versus Genoa before exiting due to a leg injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Gatti got tangled up with an opponent in a pretty violent tackle and bowed out after limping around for a few minutes. He'll take some tests in the next few days. Pierre Kalulu came off the bench to replace him, joining Renato Veiga and Lloyd Kelly in the back.