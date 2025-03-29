Federico Gatti Injury: Off in first half of Genoa game
Gatti had one clearance and one interception in 27 minutes in Sunday's match versus Genoa before exiting due to a leg injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.
Gatti got tangled up with an opponent in a pretty violent tackle and bowed out after limping around for a few minutes. He'll take some tests in the next few days. Pierre Kalulu came off the bench to replace him, joining Renato Veiga and Lloyd Kelly in the back.
