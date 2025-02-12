Fantasy Soccer
Federico Gatti headshot

Federico Gatti News: Assists opener Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Gatti assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 victory versus PSV Eindhoven.

Gatti recorded his first assist of the season Tuesday as he set up Weston McKennie's brilliant strike in the 34th minute which opened up the scoring. It came on the only chance he created in the match. He played well defensively too as he intercepted four passes, made four clearances, won one tackle and blocked one shot as he played the full 90 minutes once again.

Federico Gatti
Juventus
