Federico Gatti News: Assists opener Tuesday

Gatti recorded his first assist of the season Tuesday as he set up Weston McKennie's brilliant strike in the 34th minute which opened up the scoring. It came on the only chance he created in the match. He played well defensively too as he intercepted four passes, made four clearances, won one tackle and blocked one shot as he played the full 90 minutes once again.