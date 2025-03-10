Fantasy Soccer
Federico Gatti headshot

Federico Gatti News: Flounders in Atalanta clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Gatti had three tackles (three won), three blocks and one key pass in Sunday's 4-0 defeat against Atalanta.

Gatti had trouble keeping up with the opponents, but he stuffed the stat-sheet, and Atalanta did even more damage after he was subbed out. He has totaled nine tackles (eight won), four interceptions, 27 clearances and five blocks in the last five contests, contributing to two clean sheets.

Federico Gatti
Juventus
More Stats & News
