Federico Gatti News: Flounders in Atalanta clash

Gatti had three tackles (three won), three blocks and one key pass in Sunday's 4-0 defeat against Atalanta.

Gatti had trouble keeping up with the opponents, but he stuffed the stat-sheet, and Atalanta did even more damage after he was subbed out. He has totaled nine tackles (eight won), four interceptions, 27 clearances and five blocks in the last five contests, contributing to two clean sheets.