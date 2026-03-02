Federico Gatti News: Hero of Sunday's outing

Gatti scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus Roma.

Gatti would come on in the 88th minute and deliver a clutch goal for Juventus, finding the back of the net in the 93rd minute to equalize and earn his club a point. The defender has now scored in consecutive matches, scoring in UCL play against Galatasaray. It is also the defender's second goal in league play this season, his last coming Oct. 29.