Federico Gatti News: Scores in Galatasaray game

Gatti scored one goal to go with four shots (two on target), seven clearances and two tackles (both won) in Wednesday's 3-2 victory versus Galatasaray.

Gatti fueled his team's hopes with a tap-in in the second half for his third goal of the season and posted his highest tally of clearances since early November. He has struggled to recapture a regular role following a knee injury, but he has taken advantage of Gleison Bremer's thigh issue as of late. He has registered at least one interception in his last four showings, amassing five and adding 10 clearances and four blocks over that span, with no clean sheets.