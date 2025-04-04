Federico Lertora Injury: Leaves with injury Friday

Lertora subbed off after suffering an apparent calf injury in the first half of Friday's clash against Leon.

Lertora had an unfortunate outing as he failed to make a difference before being forced to abandon the game. He was replaced by Kevin Rafael Escamilla, who could be favored to complete a two-man central midfield alongside Rodrigo Bogarin if required in subsequent fixtures. In any case, the Argentinian is now questionable after making five successive starts in league play.