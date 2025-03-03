Federico Lertora News: Scores in Sunday's win

Lertora scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Puebla.

Lertora found the back of the net Sunday with a header in the 55th minute assisted by Josue Colman's cross. It marked his first goal since Sept. 21 and it came on his lone shot attempt in the match. He also had a strong defensive outing in the clean sheet as he won seven duels, blocked one shot and made two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.