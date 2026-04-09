Federico Pereira Injury: Forced off Wednesday

Pereira was subbed off due to a potential muscle issue in the right thigh during Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup win over Los Angeles Galaxy, Fernando Villa of ESPN reports.

Pereira could be absent for a few weeks with the injury he picked up in Wednesday's match, in which case Diablos will lose their top center-back option for the next few games in both Clausura and CONCACAF action. Such situation would lead to increased participation for Bruno Mendez, Luan and Everardo Lopez in the back line.