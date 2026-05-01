Federico Pereira Injury: Trending towards return

Pereira (thigh) is in the final stretch of his recovery and could appear in Sunday's quarter-finals clash against Pachuca, Adriana Maldonado of ESPN reported Wednesday.

Pereira will look to fully overcome his muscular issue in the next days, the main question being whether he's ready to start or just for some minutes after being sidelined for a month. He'll be expected to play a meaningful role as soon as he's in top shape, leaving all of Bruno Mendez, Everardo Lopez, Luan and Antonio Briseno in contention for the remaining one or two center-back spots, depending on the formation. Prior to his absence, Pereira was active in both boxes, scoring one goal while averaging 1.3 shots (0.2 on target) and 4.2 clearances per game during the Clausura campaign.