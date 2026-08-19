Federico Pereira News: Defensive effort in draw

Federico Pereira registered three tackles (three won), 18 clearances and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Atlante.

Pereira has made an excellent start to the Liga MX season for Toluca, contributing to his second clean sheet in just three matches as their primary center back. His 24 defensive contributions in this match highlight his importance to the Toluca backline, and his form suggests he is well-positioned for a strong campaign. His next fixture comes against Queretaro in what shapes up to be a competitive matchup, with both sides level on seven points, though Toluca's defensive form leaves open the possibility of another clean sheet.