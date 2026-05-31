Federico Pereira News: Returns to action in CONCACAF final

Pereira (thigh) made 15 clearances and two interceptions across 120 minutes in Saturday's CONCACAF Champions Cup finale against Tigres.

Pereira was reserved for the most important game of the season after recovering from a muscle issue that left him out since early April. The defender returned in excellent form, playing a crucial role during his side's title win in the continental competition. He finished the 2025/26 season with three goals, one assist and 11 clean sheets over 38 games, including both Liga MX and CCC action. Additionally, he ranked second and fifth on the team with averages of 4.2 clearances and 1.2 interceptions per contest, respectively, in the Clausura period. He played alongside Bruno Mendez in the final match, with Everardo Lopez moving to the left flank and Antonio Briseno staying on the bench.